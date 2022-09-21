Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Sunday morning.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SPPI. JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a neutral rating on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.67.

NASDAQ:SPPI opened at $0.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $124.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.86. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $2.47.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPPI. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 5,166.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,894,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,756,000 after buying an additional 6,763,746 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company's products under development include Eflapegrastim, a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating factor for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations; and Anti-CD20-IFNa, an antibody-interferon fusion molecule directed against CD20 that is in Phase I development for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

