Spectra7 Microsystems (OTCMKTS:SPVNF) Stock Price Down 4%

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPVNF – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.50 and last traded at $0.51. Approximately 13,430 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 26,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.53.
Spectra7 Microsystems Price Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.87.
About Spectra7 Microsystems
Spectra7 Microsystems Inc operates as an analog semiconductor company in Canada and China. The company offers virtual reality (VR) products, including VR7050 to enable lightweight and ultra-thin active interconnects for gesture recognition and motion control backhaul; augmented reality (AR) -Connect, an integrated cable, connector, and embedded chipset product line for AR vision systems and wearable computing devices; and DreamWeVR to support high-bandwidth, near-zero latency VR head-mounted displays, and AR glasses.
