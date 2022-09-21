SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $30.80

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $30.80 and last traded at $30.80, with a volume of 217 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.06.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.75.

Institutional Trading of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McAdam LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 6,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 10.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

