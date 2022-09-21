SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Purchased by Diligent Investors LLC

Diligent Investors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 355,754 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 4.5% of Diligent Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $13,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYV. RDA Financial Network increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 83,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 11,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 299.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,600,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,057,000 after acquiring an additional 15,448,815 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,240.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 8,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,210,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,804,000 after purchasing an additional 758,824 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $37.12 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.27. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $35.62 and a 12-month high of $42.99.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.