SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Acquired by Trinity Wealth Management LLC

Trinity Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,176 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Trinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Canal Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 65,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 58,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 7,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 18,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.99. 22,455 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,050,889. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.95 and a fifty-two week high of $44.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.67.

