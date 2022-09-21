SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) Shares Purchased by Sanchez Wealth Management Group

Sanchez Wealth Management Group increased its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,638 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares during the quarter. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Sanchez Wealth Management Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Sanchez Wealth Management Group owned about 0.12% of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF worth $1,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CWI. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 195,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,645,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $369,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,150,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,366,000 after purchasing an additional 104,103 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 384.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 416,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,465,000 after purchasing an additional 330,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,068,000.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF stock opened at $22.63 on Wednesday. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $22.52 and a 1 year high of $30.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.03.

About SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

