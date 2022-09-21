SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Sanchez Wealth Management Group

Sanchez Wealth Management Group lessened its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,213 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises about 5.2% of Sanchez Wealth Management Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Sanchez Wealth Management Group’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $10,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 40.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $155.07 on Wednesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $154.34 and a twelve month high of $193.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.53.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

