SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL) Shares Sold by Tsfg LLC

Tsfg LLC decreased its stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL – Get Rating) by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,988 shares during the quarter. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 17.3% in the first quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF in the first quarter worth about $210,000.

SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF Price Performance

TOTL stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.10. 700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,926. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.02. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF has a 1 year low of $40.94 and a 1 year high of $48.46.

