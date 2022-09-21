SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $21.43

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $21.43 and last traded at $21.61, with a volume of 6257 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.58.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 153,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,550,000 after purchasing an additional 57,469 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 90.9% during the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 47,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 22,621 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 26.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 4,927 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 814.6% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 120,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,802,000 after acquiring an additional 107,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 35.8% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 24,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 6,406 shares in the last quarter. 57.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Capital International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Lehman International Treasury Bond ETF is engaged in providing investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Global Treasury ex-US Capped Index. The Barclays Capital Global Treasury Ex-US Capped Index includes government bonds issued by investment-grade countries outside the United States, in local currencies, that have a remaining maturity of one year or more and are rated investment grade.

