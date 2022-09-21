Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Shares Gap Down to $8.20

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.20, but opened at $7.60. Sotera Health shares last traded at $7.53, with a volume of 42,513 shares trading hands.

SHC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Sotera Health from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sotera Health from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Sotera Health from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Sotera Health from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Sotera Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.86.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.69.

Sotera Health ( NYSE:SHC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. Sotera Health had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 41.00%. The firm had revenue of $266.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Sotera Health will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHC. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Sotera Health by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Sotera Health by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Sotera Health by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 6,525 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Sotera Health in the 4th quarter worth about $2,698,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Sotera Health in the 4th quarter worth about $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

