SOMESING Tops 24 Hour Volume of $528,234.00 (SSX)

SOMESING (SSX) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 20th. SOMESING has a market capitalization of $57.89 million and approximately $528,234.00 worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SOMESING has traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar. One SOMESING coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0217 or 0.00000114 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SOMESING Profile

SOMESING launched on November 27th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,670,401,477 coins. The official message board for SOMESING is medium.com/@singlovers. SOMESING’s official website is somesing.io. SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SOMESING Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SOMESING is a social music service that incorporates blockchain technology so that producers can get rewards for creative activities that everyone can enjoy their favorite songs and recreate the songs. Everyone who likes singing can sing all songs free of charge and receive economic reward through gifts, supports, and events through the community about newly created song content.SSX is a token based on the Icon Blockchain that will serve as a medium of exchange on the SOMESING platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOMESING directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOMESING should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SOMESING using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

