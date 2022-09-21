Solrise Finance (SLRS) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $23,363.00

Solrise Finance (SLRS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 21st. Solrise Finance has a market capitalization of $1.49 million and approximately $23,363.00 worth of Solrise Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Solrise Finance has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar. One Solrise Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.0165 or 0.00000086 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Solrise Finance alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.42 or 0.00126907 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005198 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005198 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.01 or 0.00862805 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Solrise Finance Profile

Solrise Finance’s total supply is 998,999,755 coins and its circulating supply is 90,365,802 coins. Solrise Finance’s official Twitter account is @SolriseFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Solrise Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Solrise Finance is a decentralized fund management and investment protocol on Solana.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solrise Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Solrise Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Solrise Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Solrise Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Solrise Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.