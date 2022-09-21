SoFi Be Your Own Boss ETF (NASDAQ:GIGE) Trading Down 2%

SoFi Be Your Own Boss ETF (NASDAQ:GIGE – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.72 and last traded at $14.76. Approximately 1,618 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 6,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.07.

SoFi Be Your Own Boss ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.08.

Institutional Trading of SoFi Be Your Own Boss ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SoFi Be Your Own Boss ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in SoFi Be Your Own Boss ETF (NASDAQ:GIGE – Get Rating) by 45.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,559 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,939 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 7.43% of SoFi Be Your Own Boss ETF worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

