SOAR Technology Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FLYA) Short Interest Update

SOAR Technology Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FLYA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 12.5% from the August 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of SOAR Technology Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $105,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in SOAR Technology Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $144,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in SOAR Technology Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $158,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in SOAR Technology Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $897,000. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SOAR Technology Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $1,638,000. 62.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SOAR Technology Acquisition Stock Performance

NYSE:FLYA remained flat at $10.26 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,340. SOAR Technology Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.95 and a 1 year high of $10.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.17.

SOAR Technology Acquisition Company Profile

SOAR Technology Acquisition Corp. does not significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

