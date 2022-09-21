SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Purchases 82 Shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 659 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF were worth $177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IGV. Carret Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,605,000. Access Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 2,842.8% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 33,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,389,000 after buying an additional 31,896 shares during the period. Finally, Jmac Enterprises LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 8,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Stock Performance

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF stock opened at $263.79 on Wednesday. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF has a one year low of $123.69 and a one year high of $183.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $289.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $296.86.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

