SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA XAR opened at $100.18 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.18. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $95.46 and a 52-week high of $127.90.

