SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Cuts Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lowered its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 387 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 369 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Danaher by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 6,213 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,792 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Alerus Financial NA lifted its position in Danaher by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 22,872 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,525,000 after acquiring an additional 3,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 70,383 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $23,157,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of DHR stock opened at $274.37 on Wednesday. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $233.71 and a 52-week high of $331.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.59 billion, a PE ratio of 32.32, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $280.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $269.89.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 20.61%. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 11.78%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,739 shares in the company, valued at $23,921,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,921,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total transaction of $3,253,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,171,529.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,906 shares of company stock worth $11,823,179 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DHR shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Danaher from $319.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen lowered their price target on Danaher to $340.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Danaher in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Danaher from $317.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.75.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

