SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Boosts Stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 42.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 279 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VHT. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,473,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,777,000 after buying an additional 30,209 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,144,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,036,000 after purchasing an additional 42,320 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,073,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,988,000 after purchasing an additional 26,324 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 906,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,714,000 after purchasing an additional 377,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 763.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 841,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,968,000 after purchasing an additional 743,743 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

VHT opened at $231.87 on Wednesday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $217.12 and a 12 month high of $268.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $240.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.87.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.