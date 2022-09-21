Skrumble Network (SKM) Price Hits $0.0005 on Exchanges

Skrumble Network (SKM) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. During the last seven days, Skrumble Network has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar. One Skrumble Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Skrumble Network has a market capitalization of $476,758.40 and approximately $317,548.00 worth of Skrumble Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Skrumble Network Profile

Skrumble Network’s genesis date was April 7th, 2018. Skrumble Network’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,021,680,996 coins. Skrumble Network’s official Twitter account is @skrumblehq and its Facebook page is accessible here. Skrumble Network’s official website is skrumble.network.

Buying and Selling Skrumble Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Skrumble Network blockchain and application allows users to perform communications and financial transactions securely.SKM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Skrumble Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skrumble Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Skrumble Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Skrumble Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

