SkinCoin (SKIN) Market Cap Hits $26,193.43

SkinCoin (SKIN) traded up 16.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 21st. SkinCoin has a market capitalization of $26,193.43 and approximately $12,818.00 worth of SkinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SkinCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SkinCoin has traded down 53.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SkinCoin alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.30 or 0.00125704 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005173 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005173 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002346 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $165.92 or 0.00858189 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

SkinCoin Profile

SkinCoin’s total supply is 388,183,483 coins and its circulating supply is 88,183,483 coins. SkinCoin’s official website is skincoin.org. SkinCoin’s official Twitter account is @skincoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SkinCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Skincoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency for making bets, accepting and sending payments for game skins in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Dota 2, Team Fortress 2. Skincoin Tokens (SKIN) are to be released via the Ethereum blockchain platform. Tokens shall be used for trading with game sites, buying/selling skins, making bets on gambling and betting platforms.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SkinCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SkinCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SkinCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SkinCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SkinCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.