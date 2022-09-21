Silicon Valley Capital Partners Sells 637 Shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Silicon Valley Capital Partners cut its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 637 shares during the period. iShares California Muni Bond ETF accounts for 0.4% of Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Silicon Valley Capital Partners owned 0.10% of iShares California Muni Bond ETF worth $1,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weil Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $340,000. Private Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 40.8% in the second quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 11.8% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. Brio Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $450,000. Finally, Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $483,000.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

CMF stock opened at $55.19 on Wednesday. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $55.09 and a one year high of $62.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.91 and its 200 day moving average is $56.97.

About iShares California Muni Bond ETF

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

