Silicon Valley Capital Partners Sells 1,356 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Silicon Valley Capital Partners cut its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 81,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,356 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 3.8% of Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $18,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Fusion Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 26,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,846,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $273,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 12,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,686,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 134.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,480,000 after buying an additional 8,672 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $231.77 on Wednesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $213.19 and a 1 year high of $328.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $249.36.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

