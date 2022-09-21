Silicon Valley Capital Partners Buys Shares of 24,065 Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS)

Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 24,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 144,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after buying an additional 59,689 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Integral Ad Science by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 144,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,334,000 after acquiring an additional 54,226 shares during the last quarter. Zeno Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science in the fourth quarter valued at about $454,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science in the fourth quarter worth about $1,430,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 95.8% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,553,000 after purchasing an additional 122,332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Integral Ad Science from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science to $10.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Integral Ad Science from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

NASDAQ IAS opened at $7.65 on Wednesday. Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $7.36 and a 1-year high of $29.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.20.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $100.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.51 million. Integral Ad Science had a negative return on equity of 0.41% and a negative net margin of 3.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, India, and Brazil. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers actionable insights; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

