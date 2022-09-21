Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.98-$11.57 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.60 billion-$7.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.73 billion.

Signet Jewelers Stock Performance

NYSE:SIG opened at $56.57 on Wednesday. Signet Jewelers has a twelve month low of $48.31 and a twelve month high of $111.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.76.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 49.72% and a net margin of 5.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Signet Jewelers will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Signet Jewelers Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 27th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.35%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $138.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Signet Jewelers from $76.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Signet Jewelers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Insider Transactions at Signet Jewelers

In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Stephen E. Lovejoy sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.33, for a total transaction of $373,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,156,685.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 0.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Signet Jewelers by 1.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 8.5% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 6,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 11.8% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period. 97.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com and Rocksbox.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.