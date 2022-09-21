Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Position Lowered by SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. decreased its stake in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 268 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SBNY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Signature Bank by 6.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,161,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,808,223,000 after acquiring an additional 378,308 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Signature Bank by 7.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,682,876 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,374,378,000 after acquiring an additional 310,514 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Signature Bank by 72.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,198,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $939,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346,224 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Signature Bank by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,090,146 shares of the bank’s stock worth $906,927,000 after acquiring an additional 55,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Signature Bank by 72.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,577,263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $462,910,000 after acquiring an additional 663,755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Signature Bank Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $169.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.72. Signature Bank has a 1-year low of $165.36 and a 1-year high of $374.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $184.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.32.

Signature Bank Dividend Announcement

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.21. Signature Bank had a net margin of 43.86% and a return on equity of 15.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 21.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is 11.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Signature Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $460.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Signature Bank to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $377.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.38.

Signature Bank Profile

(Get Rating)

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.