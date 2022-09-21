SifChain (erowan) Market Cap Hits $11.83 Million

SifChain (erowan) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. SifChain has a market cap of $11.83 million and approximately $668,112.00 worth of SifChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SifChain has traded up 50.4% against the U.S. dollar. One SifChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0054 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SifChain Profile

SifChain launched on February 10th, 2021. SifChain’s total supply is 2,743,615,809 coins and its circulating supply is 2,175,031,365 coins. The official website for SifChain is sifchain.finance. SifChain’s official Twitter account is @sifchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SifChain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sifchain is committed to creating a blockchain and cryptocurrency world where any asset across the globe can move freely between different blockchains, and do so quickly and at the cheapest price possible. SifDEX is a decentralized exchange (DEX) that enables users to swap digital assets from a wide variety of blockchain ecosystems in one place, by connecting all major blockchains together using a bridging technology called 'Peggy'.Currently Sifchain enables routing from Ethereum main net to the Cosmos Ecosystem. This is accomplished using Peggy from Ethereum to Sifchain, and via IBC from Sifchain to the other Cosmos-based blockchains.ROWAN is the native currency of Sifchain, and has a variety of uses within the ecosystem:ROWAN is the universal liquidity pairing token of SifDEX. To enable swaps between tokens, each asset is paired with ROWAN to make an LP pool. As such half of the TVL of the DEX is made up of ROWAN. As TVL expands, demand for ROWAN expands with it.As well as Sifchain, ROWAN is also available on the Ethereum and Polygon blockchains – this wrapped version of ROWAN is called eROWAN.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

