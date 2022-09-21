Short Interest in StoneBridge Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:APAC) Rises By 9.3%

StoneBridge Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:APAC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a growth of 9.3% from the August 15th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of StoneBridge Acquisition

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of StoneBridge Acquisition by 47.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in StoneBridge Acquisition in the first quarter worth $241,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in StoneBridge Acquisition in the first quarter worth $337,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of StoneBridge Acquisition by 104.7% during the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 44,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 22,984 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StoneBridge Acquisition during the first quarter worth $498,000. Institutional investors own 66.26% of the company’s stock.

StoneBridge Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of StoneBridge Acquisition stock opened at $10.08 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.99. StoneBridge Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.78 and a twelve month high of $10.20.

About StoneBridge Acquisition

StoneBridge Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

