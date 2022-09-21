Short Interest in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS) Decreases By 10.5%

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,200 shares, a decline of 10.5% from the August 15th total of 24,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 513,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JPS. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 13,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network boosted its holdings in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 18,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 91,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE JPS traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $6.98. 569,088 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 614,923. Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.94 and a fifty-two week high of $10.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.47 and a 200 day moving average of $7.63.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Spectrum Asset Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade preferred debt securities, convertible debt securities, and convertible preferred securities that are rated BBB/Baa or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch.

