Short Interest in NIBE Industrier AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NDRBF) Decreases By 10.2%

NIBE Industrier AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NDRBF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,189,000 shares, a decline of 10.2% from the August 15th total of 3,552,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,543.3 days.

NIBE Industrier AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of NDRBF stock opened at $11.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.43. NIBE Industrier AB has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $15.45.

NIBE Industrier AB (publ) Company Profile

NIBE Industrier AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells various energy-efficient solutions for indoor climate comfort, and components and solutions for intelligent heating and control in Nordic countries, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally.

