Short Interest in Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV) Declines By 9.6%

Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,320,000 shares, a decrease of 9.6% from the August 15th total of 1,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 512,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NYSE:MATV traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.38. 1,732 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,621. The firm has a market capitalization of $793.38 million, a P/E ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.84. Mativ has a 1-year low of $19.08 and a 1-year high of $38.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.97.

Mativ (NYSE:MATV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $426.40 million for the quarter. Mativ had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 4.91%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Mativ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.78%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Keenan bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.03 per share, for a total transaction of $150,180.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 199,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,998,541.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Mativ news, Director Jeffrey Keenan acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.03 per share, for a total transaction of $150,180.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 199,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,998,541.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William M. Cook acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.93 per share, for a total transaction of $37,395.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,085.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 44,380 shares of company stock valued at $1,094,262 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Mativ Holdings, Inc operates as a performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Materials & Structures (AMS), and Engineered Papers (EP). The AMS segment manufactures resin-based rolled goods, such as nets, films and meltblown materials, bonding products, and adhesive components, as well as adhesives and other coating solutions, and converting services.

