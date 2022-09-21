Short Interest in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Decreases By 8.6%

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,340,000 shares, a decline of 8.6% from the August 15th total of 10,220,000 shares. Approximately 6.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,640,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days.

Knight-Swift Transportation Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:KNX traded up $1.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.38. The stock had a trading volume of 8,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,675,578. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.06 and its 200 day moving average is $49.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 52 week low of $42.50 and a 52 week high of $62.29. The stock has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.26.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.06. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Monday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.97%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KNX. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Knight-Swift Transportation has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, EVP James E. Jr. Updike sold 2,400 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total value of $132,432.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,100,509.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,645,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $839,919,000 after acquiring an additional 373,181 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,894,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $701,114,000 after buying an additional 84,898 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 13.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,219,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $414,739,000 after buying an additional 972,139 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,314,648 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $318,637,000 after buying an additional 166,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,850,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $194,290,000 after buying an additional 87,876 shares during the last quarter. 89.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

(Get Rating)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

Featured Articles

