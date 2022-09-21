Short Interest in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Declines By 11.4%

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,090,000 shares, a decline of 11.4% from the August 15th total of 17,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.1 days. Currently, 21.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KPTI shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $14.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.88.

Institutional Trading of Karyopharm Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KPTI. State Street Corp grew its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 98.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,966,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,825,000 after buying an additional 5,453,021 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 2,000.9% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 1,745,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,337 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 338.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,116,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,227,000 after buying an additional 861,362 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 3,215.0% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 645,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after buying an additional 626,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,960,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,190,000 after buying an additional 601,901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.66% of the company’s stock.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Trading Up 0.2 %

KPTI stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.93. 789,745 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,758,850. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.78. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $14.73.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $39.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.38 million. On average, analysts predict that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1.

