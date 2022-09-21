Short Interest in Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO) Decreases By 9.7%

Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, a decrease of 9.7% from the August 15th total of 1,130,000 shares. Currently, 6.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 505,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ISPO. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Inspirato from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Inspirato from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Inspirato in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Inspirato from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.75.

Get Inspirato alerts:

Inspirato Stock Down 9.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ISPO traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.30. The stock had a trading volume of 705,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,548. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.71. Inspirato has a fifty-two week low of $2.27 and a fifty-two week high of $108.00.

Insider Transactions at Inspirato

Inspirato ( NASDAQ:ISPO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $52.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.10 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Inspirato will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Inspirato news, President David S. Kallery bought 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.88 per share, for a total transaction of $103,680.00. Following the purchase, the president now directly owns 218,500 shares in the company, valued at $629,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Inspirato news, CEO Brent L. Handler sold 73,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.48, for a total value of $255,661.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 860,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,993,666.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President David S. Kallery acquired 36,000 shares of Inspirato stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.88 per share, with a total value of $103,680.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 218,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $629,280. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inspirato

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ISPO. W Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inspirato in the 1st quarter valued at $72,477,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Inspirato in the 1st quarter worth $1,794,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Inspirato in the 2nd quarter worth $794,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Inspirato in the 2nd quarter worth $439,000. Finally, JFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Inspirato in the 1st quarter worth $791,000.

About Inspirato

(Get Rating)

Inspirato Incorporated operates as a subscription-based luxury travel company. The company provides affluent travelers access to a portfolio of curated luxury vacation options. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 425 private luxury vacation homes available exclusively to subscribers; and accommodations at approximately 420 luxury hotel and resort partners worldwide.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Inspirato Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspirato and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.