Short Interest in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) Decreases By 11.8%

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 890,600 shares, a drop of 11.8% from the August 15th total of 1,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ IEA opened at $14.31 on Wednesday. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has a fifty-two week low of $6.38 and a fifty-two week high of $14.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.62.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives had a negative net margin of 3.42% and a negative return on equity of 387.42%. The firm had revenue of $680.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ares Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 15,241,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420,236 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,244,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,649,000 after acquiring an additional 80,745 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,185,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,895,000 after buying an additional 464,684 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,508,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,875,000 after buying an additional 89,134 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,200,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,638,000 after buying an additional 350,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

IEA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Guggenheim downgraded Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Sidoti lowered Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified infrastructure construction company in the United States. The company engages in providing engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries.

