Short Interest in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) Decreases By 11.8%

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 890,600 shares, a drop of 11.8% from the August 15th total of 1,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Trading Down 0.6 %
NASDAQ IEA opened at $14.31 on Wednesday. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has a fifty-two week low of $6.38 and a fifty-two week high of $14.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.62.
Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives had a negative net margin of 3.42% and a negative return on equity of 387.42%. The firm had revenue of $680.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
IEA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Guggenheim downgraded Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Sidoti lowered Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th.
About Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives
Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified infrastructure construction company in the United States. The company engages in providing engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (IEA)
- 3 Defensive Stocks With 60-Year Dividend Hike Streaks
- 3 Airline Stocks Stuck in a Holding Pattern
- Roku Stock is Down but Not Out
- If You’re Hungry for Value, Take a Bite on Ruth’s Hospitality Grp
- Is Ford Rolling To A Rebound After Its Q3 Warning
Receive News & Ratings for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.