Short Interest in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) Increases By 8.5%

Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,220,000 shares, a growth of 8.5% from the August 15th total of 31,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,960,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.6 days.

Infinera Stock Down 2.8 %

NASDAQ INFN traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.80. 1,337,196 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,495,758. Infinera has a 12 month low of $4.67 and a 12 month high of $9.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.34.

Get Infinera alerts:

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $357.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.62 million. Infinera had a negative net margin of 12.69% and a negative return on equity of 33.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Infinera will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Infinera

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Infinera from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Infinera in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Infinera from $9.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INFN. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Infinera during the second quarter worth $55,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infinera in the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infinera in the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Infinera in the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Infinera in the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. 92.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Infinera

(Get Rating)

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Infinera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.