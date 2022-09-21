Short Interest in Industrias Peñoles, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:IPOAF) Grows By 9.7%

Industrias Peñoles, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:IPOAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 653,600 shares, an increase of 9.7% from the August 15th total of 595,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 142.1 days.

Industrias Peñoles Price Performance

Shares of IPOAF stock opened at $10.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.54. Industrias Peñoles has a one year low of $7.38 and a one year high of $15.02.

Get Industrias Peñoles alerts:

About Industrias Peñoles

(Get Rating)

See Also

Industrias Peñoles, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, extraction, and sale of mineral concentrates and ores in Mexico, Asia, Europe, the United States, Canada, South America, and internationally. It operates through Precious Metal Mines, Base Metal Mines, Metallurgical, and Other segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Industrias Peñoles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrias Peñoles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.