Short Interest in Industrias Peñoles, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:IPOAF) Grows By 9.7%

Industrias Peñoles, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:IPOAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 653,600 shares, an increase of 9.7% from the August 15th total of 595,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 142.1 days.
Industrias Peñoles Price Performance
Shares of IPOAF stock opened at $10.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.54. Industrias Peñoles has a one year low of $7.38 and a one year high of $15.02.
About Industrias Peñoles
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Industrias Peñoles (IPOAF)
- 3 Airline Stocks Stuck in a Holding Pattern
- Roku Stock is Down but Not Out
- If You’re Hungry for Value, Take a Bite on Ruth’s Hospitality Grp
- Is Ford Rolling To A Rebound After Its Q3 Warning
- Has AMD stock stock fallen too far?
Receive News & Ratings for Industrias Peñoles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrias Peñoles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.