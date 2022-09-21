Short Interest in IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (OTCMKTS:IAALF) Drops By 9.1%

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (OTCMKTS:IAALF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,200 shares, a drop of 9.1% from the August 15th total of 57,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 141,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

IBC Advanced Alloys Stock Performance

Shares of IBC Advanced Alloys stock opened at $0.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.17. IBC Advanced Alloys has a 1 year low of $0.13 and a 1 year high of $0.24.

About IBC Advanced Alloys

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. develops, produces, and sells specialty alloy products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Copper Alloys and Engineered Materials segments. It offers various copper alloys as castings and forgings, including beryllium copper, chrome copper, oxygen-free high conductivity copper, and aluminum bronze in the form of plates, blocks, bars, and rings, as well as specialty copper alloy forgings for industrial welding, oil and gas, plastic mold, metal melting, marine defense, electronic, and industrial equipment markets.

