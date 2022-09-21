Short Interest in IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (OTCMKTS:IAALF) Drops By 9.1%

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (OTCMKTS:IAALF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,200 shares, a drop of 9.1% from the August 15th total of 57,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 141,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
IBC Advanced Alloys Stock Performance
Shares of IBC Advanced Alloys stock opened at $0.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.17. IBC Advanced Alloys has a 1 year low of $0.13 and a 1 year high of $0.24.
About IBC Advanced Alloys
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IBC Advanced Alloys (IAALF)
- General Mills: Superior Returns With Less Volatility
- 3 Defensive Stocks With 60-Year Dividend Hike Streaks
- 3 Airline Stocks Stuck in a Holding Pattern
- Roku Stock is Down but Not Out
- If You’re Hungry for Value, Take a Bite on Ruth’s Hospitality Grp
Receive News & Ratings for IBC Advanced Alloys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBC Advanced Alloys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.