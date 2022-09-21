Short Interest in Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI) Declines By 11.4%

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,210,000 shares, a drop of 11.4% from the August 15th total of 7,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Guardion Health Sciences in a report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $0.75 price objective for the company.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Guardion Health Sciences stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI – Get Rating) by 795.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,226,242 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,977,550 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 3.62% of Guardion Health Sciences worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 7.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GHSI traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.15. 22,750 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,538,864. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.18. Guardion Health Sciences has a 12 month low of $0.13 and a 12 month high of $1.98.

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty health sciences company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Medical Foods and Nutraceuticals, and Medical Devices. The company offers Lumega-Z, a medical food that replenishes and restores the macular protective pigment; and GlaucoCetin, a vision-specific medical food to support and protect the mitochondrial function of optic nerve cells, as well as improve blood flow in the ophthalmic artery in patients with glaucoma.

