Short Interest in Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) Drops By 10.9%

Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 63,600 shares, a drop of 10.9% from the August 15th total of 71,400 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 154,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Magnetar Financial Llc sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total value of $4,906,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,062,149. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Great Ajax

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Great Ajax in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,270 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Great Ajax in the 4th quarter valued at $366,000. Finally, Claybrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 33,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 13,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.84% of the company’s stock.

Great Ajax Trading Up 0.5 %

Great Ajax stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.25. 1,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,167. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Great Ajax has a 12 month low of $8.68 and a 12 month high of $14.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 1.77.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.44). Great Ajax had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 33.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Analysts forecast that Great Ajax will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Great Ajax Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Great Ajax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.68%. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 240.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AJX has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Great Ajax from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Great Ajax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

About Great Ajax

Great Ajax Corp., real estate company, acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. The company also holds real estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases.

