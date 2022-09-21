Short Interest in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Declines By 12.6%

Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 944,400 shares, a decline of 12.6% from the August 15th total of 1,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 340,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Globant in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $291.00 price target on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Globant from $220.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Globant from $360.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Globant from $231.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Globant from $220.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.71.
Globant Stock Down 1.3 %
GLOB stock traded down $2.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $207.63. 114,775 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 349,690. The company has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.98 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $211.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.23. Globant has a 52 week low of $159.56 and a 52 week high of $354.62.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Globant
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Globant during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of Globant by 2,171.4% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Globant in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Globant in the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Globant by 852.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 324 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Globant Company Profile
Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Globant (GLOB)
- Has AMD stock stock fallen too far?
- Oracle’s Short-Term Pain Could Be Your Long-Term Gain
- Lucid is Looking Like a Clear EV Winner
- Still Lovin’ It: Investors Keep Visiting McDonald’s
- Did FedEx Just Deliver A Buying Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.