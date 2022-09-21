Short Interest in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Declines By 12.6%

Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 944,400 shares, a decline of 12.6% from the August 15th total of 1,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 340,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Globant in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $291.00 price target on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Globant from $220.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Globant from $360.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Globant from $231.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Globant from $220.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.71.

GLOB stock traded down $2.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $207.63. 114,775 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 349,690. The company has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.98 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $211.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.23. Globant has a 52 week low of $159.56 and a 52 week high of $354.62.

Globant ( NYSE:GLOB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The information technology services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. Globant had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $429.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Globant will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Globant during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of Globant by 2,171.4% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Globant in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Globant in the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Globant by 852.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 324 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

