Short Interest in Geox S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:GXSBF) Declines By 8.1%

Geox S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:GXSBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,206,300 shares, a decline of 8.1% from the August 15th total of 1,312,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Geox Stock Performance

OTCMKTS GXSBF opened at $1.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.13. Geox has a twelve month low of $0.87 and a twelve month high of $1.59.

About Geox

Geox S.p.A. creates, produces, promotes, and distributes footwear and apparel to retailers and end consumers in Italy, Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Footwear and Apparel. The company offers shoes and apparel under the Geox brand name through multi-brand selling points, mono-brand shops, Geox Shops, and e-commerce channels.

