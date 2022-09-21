Short Interest in Geox S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:GXSBF) Declines By 8.1%

Geox S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:GXSBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,206,300 shares, a decline of 8.1% from the August 15th total of 1,312,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Geox Stock Performance
OTCMKTS GXSBF opened at $1.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.13. Geox has a twelve month low of $0.87 and a twelve month high of $1.59.
