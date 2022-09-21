Short Interest in G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Declines By 8.0%

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,460,000 shares, a drop of 8.0% from the August 15th total of 3,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 9.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GTHX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush raised their price objective on G1 Therapeutics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, G1 Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.83.

Get G1 Therapeutics alerts:

G1 Therapeutics Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ GTHX traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.05. The stock had a trading volume of 9,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 916,049. The firm has a market cap of $600.64 million, a P/E ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a current ratio of 4.75. G1 Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.84 and a 1 year high of $17.49.

Insider Activity at G1 Therapeutics

G1 Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GTHX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.00 million. G1 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 140.17% and a negative net margin of 608.36%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that G1 Therapeutics will post -3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other G1 Therapeutics news, Director Mark A. Velleca sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total transaction of $1,011,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 116,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,466,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Rajesh Malik sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $282,780.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,207 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,081.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Velleca sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total transaction of $1,011,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 116,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,466,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,648 shares of company stock valued at $1,297,330 over the last ninety days. 8.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On G1 Therapeutics

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in G1 Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $63,000. 46.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About G1 Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for G1 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G1 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.