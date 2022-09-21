Short Interest in Fury Gold Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:FURY) Drops By 7.9%

Fury Gold Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:FURY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 368,000 shares, a decline of 7.9% from the August 15th total of 399,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 112,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Fury Gold Mines from $1.60 to $1.40 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st.

Fury Gold Mines Price Performance

Shares of FURY stock opened at $0.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.47. Fury Gold Mines has a 1 year low of $0.38 and a 1 year high of $0.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fury Gold Mines

Fury Gold Mines Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ashford Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fury Gold Mines by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 975,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fury Gold Mines by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 350,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 66,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fury Gold Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,871,000. Institutional investors own 11.08% of the company’s stock.

Fury Gold Mines Limited operates as an exploration and development company in Canada. It primarily explores for gold properties. The company's flagship properties include the Eau Claire project that consists of map-designated claims totaling approximately 23,000 hectares located in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay Region of Northern Quebec; and Committee Bay project, which comprise 57 crown leases and 190 mineral claims in six non-contiguous blocks totaling approximately 297,273 hectares situated in the Kitikmeot Region of Nunavut.

