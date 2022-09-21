Short Interest in Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) Decreases By 10.9%

Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 204,400 shares, a drop of 10.9% from the August 15th total of 229,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days. Currently, 5.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of Flexsteel Industries stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.30. The stock had a trading volume of 339 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,645. Flexsteel Industries has a fifty-two week low of $14.88 and a fifty-two week high of $36.65. The firm has a market cap of $81.09 million, a P/E ratio of 61.04, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.10.

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). Flexsteel Industries had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 0.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Flexsteel Industries will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Flexsteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 240.00%.

Separately, TheStreet cut Flexsteel Industries from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLXS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 109.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Flexsteel Industries by 49.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. First Community Trust NA grew its position in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 151.5% in the first quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 6,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Institutional investors own 41.78% of the company’s stock.

Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a manufacturer, importer, and online marketer of upholstered furniture for residential and contract markets in the United States. It provides upholstered furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining and rocker-reclining chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs, kitchen storage, bedroom furniture, and outdoor furniture.

