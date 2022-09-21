Short Interest in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) Declines By 9.4%

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,830,000 shares, a decrease of 9.4% from the August 15th total of 2,020,000 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 334,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.28, for a total value of $30,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,241.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Flagstar Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FBC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,962 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,575 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 10,243 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 182,442 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $8,746,000 after buying an additional 21,719 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,198 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 78.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 578,312 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $27,724,000 after buying an additional 255,097 shares during the period. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Flagstar Bancorp Trading Down 0.3 %

FBC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Flagstar Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $52.25 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th.

Shares of FBC stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 599,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,354. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.60. Flagstar Bancorp has a 12-month low of $32.71 and a 12-month high of $56.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.49.

Flagstar Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Flagstar Bancorp’s payout ratio is 3.67%.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

