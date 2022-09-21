Short Interest in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Decreases By 8.9%

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,280,000 shares, a decrease of 8.9% from the August 15th total of 6,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Expedia Group Stock Down 3.9 %

NASDAQ:EXPE traded down $4.06 on Wednesday, reaching $100.57. The stock had a trading volume of 171,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,103,327. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.50 and a 200 day moving average of $132.25. The stock has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.58. Expedia Group has a 12-month low of $88.70 and a 12-month high of $217.72.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The online travel company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.39. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 22.14%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.77) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Expedia Group will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity at Expedia Group

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on Expedia Group to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their price target on Expedia Group to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Mizuho cut their target price on Expedia Group from $172.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $235.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.42.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 636 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $72,529.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,020,543.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Expedia Group news, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total transaction of $101,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,836,457.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $72,529.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,543.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Expedia Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXPE. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Expedia Group in the fourth quarter worth about $1,561,000. Mudita Advisors LLP bought a new position in Expedia Group in the fourth quarter worth about $723,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 194.9% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 57,853 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $10,456,000 after acquiring an additional 38,237 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 761,782 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $137,670,000 after acquiring an additional 23,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. bought a new position in Expedia Group in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.