Short Interest in Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE) Expands By 8.3%

Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,310,000 shares, an increase of 8.3% from the August 15th total of 1,210,000 shares. Approximately 5.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 608,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Excelerate Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EE traded down 0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting 24.70. 361,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 746,879. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Excelerate Energy has a 52-week low of 18.31 and a 52-week high of 30.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is 24.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 33.52.

Excelerate Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%.

Institutional Trading of Excelerate Energy

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Excelerate Energy during the second quarter worth $1,057,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Excelerate Energy during the second quarter worth $5,360,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Excelerate Energy during the second quarter worth $1,225,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Excelerate Energy during the second quarter worth $1,675,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Excelerate Energy during the second quarter worth $258,000. 30.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Excelerate Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays increased their target price on Excelerate Energy to $30.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Excelerate Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Excelerate Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Excelerate Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of 31.50.

About Excelerate Energy

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers floating regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; natural gas supply to-power projects; and a suite of smaller-scale gas distribution solutions.

