Short Interest in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) Declines By 9.0%

Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 121,900 shares, a decline of 9.0% from the August 15th total of 134,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Enstar Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGR traded up $1.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $197.20. 446 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,479. Enstar Group has a 1-year low of $185.10 and a 1-year high of $286.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $195.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enstar Group

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESGR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Enstar Group by 1,326.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 231,605 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,343,000 after buying an additional 215,371 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Enstar Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,249,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Enstar Group by 99.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 51,528 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,026,000 after purchasing an additional 25,700 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Enstar Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 632,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $165,138,000 after purchasing an additional 19,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Enstar Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,413,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Enstar Group Company Profile

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It engages in the run-off property and casualty, and other non-life lines insurance businesses. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

