Short Interest in Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) Drops By 10.1%

Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,220,000 shares, a decline of 10.1% from the August 15th total of 6,920,000 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Enerplus Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of ERF traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.32. 86,040 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,448,029. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 2.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Enerplus has a 12-month low of $5.99 and a 12-month high of $18.58.

Enerplus Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This is an increase from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Enerplus’s payout ratio is presently 10.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enerplus

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ERF. Scotiabank raised Enerplus from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Enerplus from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Enerplus from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. CIBC raised their price target on Enerplus from C$23.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Enerplus from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.89.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ERF. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Enerplus by 56.8% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its stake in Enerplus by 3.5% in the second quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 26,800 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Enerplus by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 24,902 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Enerplus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Enerplus in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.61% of the company’s stock.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

Featured Articles

