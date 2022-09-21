Short Interest in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) Rises By 10.2%

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,960,000 shares, an increase of 10.2% from the August 15th total of 10,850,000 shares. Currently, 9.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.7 days.

Institutional Trading of Empire State Realty Trust

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 190.1% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 137,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 90,215 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 364.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 72,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 56,868 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 38,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 13,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 152.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 288,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 174,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

Empire State Realty Trust Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ESRT traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.31. The company had a trading volume of 587,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,535,195. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 146.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 6.06 and a quick ratio of 6.06. Empire State Realty Trust has a one year low of $6.53 and a one year high of $11.07.

Empire State Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 280.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ESRT shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Evercore ISI set a $10.00 price target on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Empire State Realty Trust from $8.00 to $5.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.88.

Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the World's Most Famous Building.

See Also

